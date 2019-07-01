Best July 4 sales and deals

farosofa/iStock(NEW YORK) — Many people celebrate the Fourth of July with trips to the pool, family barbecues and spending time with friends, but why not make shopping part of your annual tradition too?

Retailers from Bed, Bath and Beyond to Anthropologie to Wayfair have slashed prices, making it the perfect time to snap up whatever item you’ve been waiting to buy.

Here are some of the week’s biggest sales:

American Eagle: The clothing retailer is offering a number of deals, including pricing all clearance items under $20 and slashing 60% off tailgate clearance items.

Bare Necessities: Save up to 70% on swimwear, up to 50% on bras and up to 25% on panties. Plus, free two-day shipping with purchases of $70 or more.

Anthropologie: Take an extra 30% off sale items and 25% off sale furniture. Plus: get two select bras for $40.

Bed Bath and Beyond: Bed, Bath and Beyond is offering up to 50% off sale items, including kitchen supplies, blankets and sheets.

Freshly: Use the code FIREWORKS40 to get $40 off your first two orders.

Helix Sleep: Get $100 off plus two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more with the code FOURTH100. Get $150 off plus two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1250 or more with the code FOURTH150. Get $200 off plus two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1750 or more with the code FOURTH200.

Layla Sleep: Get $125 mattresses plus two free pillows, and enjoy a BOGO half-price deal on pillows, among other deals.

L.L. Bean: The code KIDS20 will get you 20% off deluxe and original book packs and you can save up to 50% off sale items, too. Until July 4, the code JULY4 will also help you save 20% off your order.

Macy’s: Beginning July 3, take 20% off sale items and get free shipping at $75 with the code FOURTH.

Net-A-Porter: Save an extra 15% off sale products with the code SALE15.

SkinCareRX: Take 25% off sitewide with the code JULY4.

Target: Get 30% off patio items with the code AMERICA and save 40% off kids’ swimwear with the code SWIM40.

Urban Outfitters: Until July 3, take an extra 30% off sale items, and expect prices to drop again on July 4.

Wayfair: Save up to 70% on limited-time sales.

