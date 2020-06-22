Beyonce releases 'Black Parade' and directory of Black-owned businesses to support

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Beyoncé has many founders, owners and entrepreneurs of color jumping for joy after including them in her directory of Black-owned businesses.

In addition to releasing a new song, “Black Parade,” on Juneteenth, her website was also updated to feature an organized list curated by her go-to fashion stylist, Zerina Akers.

On Instagram, Akers presented @black.owned.everything and encouraged people to register their business.

On Beyoncé’s website, the list includes Black-owned business across several industries including beauty, fashion, restaurants and more.

One of the businesses featured, Hanahana Beauty, showed immense gratitude for being included within the list. “Y’all last night was a dream, and we’re still living it in,” the brand captioned a photo on Instagram. “When @beyonce recognizes your brand, just know it’s real.”

Another wellness platform, Black Girl in Om, celebrated by thanking Akers and Beyoncé with heartwarming words. “We appreciate this powerful affirmation of Black women standing firm in our power and our healing — in our elevation and our expansion,” the company captioned the post.

The caption continued, “When Queen Bey acknowledges you, know you are indeed a reflection of that sovereignty. “

Along with the news of the “Black Parade” song, it was also announced that proceeds from the new tune would benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need.

Following the global movement for social justice, many people have been finding ways to stand in solitude — and supporting Black-owned businesses is one of many ways to do so during this revolutionary time.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.