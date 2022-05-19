Bite Beauty products on sale at Sephora as company prepares to shut down operations

Bite Beauty/ABC News Photo Illustration

(NEW YORK) — Sad news for Bite Beauty lovers: The brand has officially announced it is shutting down operations after 10 years in business.

The clean beauty brand is beloved in the makeup community for its vegan, cruelty free cosmetics and skin care.

“We are sad to share that Bite Beauty will be closing later this year,” the company announced Monday on Instagram. “Thank you for the past 10 years of love, growth and fun. You have always been our ultimate inspiration.”

The brand announced it would be keeping its Lip Lab custom lipstick experience open and adding more locations down the road.

“Stay tuned for more exciting news to come,” the company wrote.

To clear out existing inventory, Bite Beauty is offering up to 50% off all its products at Sephora, giving fans time to stock up on their favorite products before the company closes its doors later this year.

