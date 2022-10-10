Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on the way: Here’s what to know

Jackal Pan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The biggest shopping day of the year is on the way.

Though Black Friday will offer hundreds of deals from tons of retailers, you can shop early this year and expect to save even more.

“By starting to shop earlier, retailers are giving holiday shoppers longer durations of time to stretch those paychecks that are already tight,” ABC News technology and consumer correspondent Becky Worley said on Good Morning America.

Whether you are trying to figure out what to purchase or when, scroll on to stay in the know.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday falls on Nov. 25 this year, the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Deals will be starting within the next few weeks. With markdowns starting early this year, it’s important to have a list and plan ahead before hot ticket items sell out.

What should I shop for on Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is just three days after Black Friday and is strictly an online shopping event. Cyber Monday will be on Nov. 28.

Historically, tech items see the largest markdowns on Cyber Monday.

Overall, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday should have overlapping opportunities to save.

Tips for conquering Black Friday shopping like a pro

Make a list. Think — who do you need to shop for this holiday season and how much are you willing to spend?

Plan your non-negotiable purchases ahead of the sale.

Use price tracking tools and coupon extensions.

Holiday deals happening as early as this month

ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Amazon Prime Day will run Oct. 11-12.

Bed Bath and Beyond is running a sitewide sale from Oct. 11-16.

Bloomingdales is offering 25% off during the Friends & Family event, plus free shopping until Oct. 11.

Brooklinen will offer 15% off during its Surprise Savings Event from Oct. 11-17.

Old Navy is running a Giftober Sale with 50% off everything from Oct. 16-18.

Wayfair is offering 5 Days of Deals ending Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.