Black History Month: How stores are celebrating, honoring and giving back

(NEW YORK) — Black History Month is here, and many retailers are not only celebrating, but also amplifying and giving back to Black communities in beautiful ways.

From big-box retailers such as Walmart and Target to major department stores including Nordstrom, Macy’s and more, companies are doing the work to create special collections, highlight Black-owned brands, make donations and overall amplify the strides made by people of color in the past, present and future.

While these efforts should and continue to be commemorated all year long, this month, several household names, as well as newer establishments, are pushing to make sure their initiatives are magnified in a way that can be seen and heard now and forever.

GMA has rounded up many of the retailers who are marking Black History Month.

Nordstrom

This year, the department chain is celebrating Black History Month through a number of initiatives. The company is doing everything from spotlighting Black-founded brands to celebrating culture through personal stories.

Nordstrom will also honor Black food culture by featuring recipes by Spice Suite founder Angel Gregorio at the store’s specialty coffee bars.

Additionally, the retailer has committed to increasing Black and Latino representation among its managers by at least 50%, delivering $500 million in retail sales from Black and/or Latino-owned brands and increasing charitable donations to organizations that promote anti-racism to $1 million every year by 2025.

Old Navy

Old Navy has partnered with three amazing Black artists — Temi Coker, Lo Harris and Destiny Darcel — to create Project WE t-shirts centered around their love for the Black community and culture.

Project WE is a collaboration between diverse artists and includes a donation of $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in support of youth arts programs.

The apparel company is also donating $50,000 to support the 15% Pledge, a growing platform that calls on major retailers to commit a minimum of 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

Victoria’s Secret Pink

Victoria’s Secret PINK has partnered with We The Urban founder Willie Greene to release an exclusive Pink x We The Urban gender-free one-size tee. Campaign images include PINK and We The Urban community members.

Plus, PINK is donating $50,000 to the Black and Pink organization that is dedicated to transforming the lives of system-impacted LGBTQIA2S+ people and people living with HIV/AIDS.

Amazon Launchpad

Amazon Launchpad is celebrating Black innovators and the stories behind their businesses throughout Black History Month by showcasing a wide variety of these great brands on its various platforms.

Amazon’s Launchpad program provides expertise and support for new brands, entrepreneurs and startups to help them overcome many of the challenges associated with launching new products.

Apple is celebrating Black History Month in a multitude of ways this year. The tech giant is spotlighting Black business and innovation while also amplifying Black voices through a multitude of its platforms and specially curated collections.

The company is also launching a special edition Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop watch that features matching unity lights on the face of the watch inspired by “Afrofuturism,” a philosophy that explores the Black experience through a narrative of science, technology and self-empowerment.

Made By KWest

The impact-driven, travel-inspired jewelry line is donating a percentage of its proceeds to Girls Going Global, a non-profit organization seeking to address the disparity of girls of color in international education and today’s field of travel and international affairs, during Black History Month.

GGG’s mission is to empower girls of color through travel and cultural exchange to become creators and leaders of the world.

