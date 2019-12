Wolterk/iStock(NEW YORK) — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company announced Monday morning.

David Calhoun was named the new CEO.

With the “new leadership,” Boeing said in a statement, the company “will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers.”

Story developing…

