Brands say thank you to health care workers with free shoes, Starbucks and more

HRAUN/iStock(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 24,000 people around the world.

With more than 85,000 diagnosed cases, the United States has the highest national total in the world.

Medical personnel around the world have been working hard to help those impacted by COVID-19. They are the front line of defense when it comes to fighting this pandemic.

From shoes to coffee, companies have started giving back to support medical workers during this tough time.

OOFOS

Boston-based shoe company OOFOS is starting a program to help those who are helping others during this time of need.

In the first phase, the company is donating more than 1,000 pairs of shoes to nurses and medical professionals all around the country.

Their shoes are sanitary and have antimicrobial properties so they can be washed between shifts.

“While our company is Boston-based, we have field members all over the U.S. who work intimately with their communities, and who personally know nurses fighting this pandemic bravely on the front lines,” Darren Brown, head of marketing at OOFOS, told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

“Because of this, we wanted to donate shoes not only to medical professionals in our backyard of Boston with Massachusetts General Hospital, but also wanted to open this opportunity up to our field team, allowing them to reach out to their communities and show nurses that they are seen, supported and thanked for all they are doing,” he said.

Allbirds

Allbirds has distributed $500,000 in shoes to health care workers and medical personnel working in the United States.

The company is also starting a “buy-one-give-one” option for people shopping for the products to split the cost of donating a pair of Wool Runners to those in need.

“Health care workers have been our nation’s heroes through this pandemic; we are humbled by their service and simply trying to do what we can to provide comfort to them during this time,” a spokesperson told GMA.

KEEN

Family-owner footwear brand KEEN launched the “Together We Can Help” initiative to have people nominate those they felt were most in need of a new pair of shoes.

In less than a week, they gave away 100,000 pairs of shoes to people in need.

“People like nurses working overtime shifts, grocery store clerks re-stocking shelves, and families trying to keep up with their kids now that schools are shut down, all got a boost thanks to a new pair of KEEN shoes,” the brand said in a statement.



Crocs

Crocs is donating a free pair of shoes to health care workers fighting COVID-19 through its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Starting at 12 p.m. ET every day, these workers can request a pair of shoes until supplies last.

Crocs is also distributing an additional 100,000 pairs of shoes to select health care facilities across the country.

“These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement.

FIGS

Premium scrubs brand FIGS announced it would be donating 30,000 sets of scrubs to hospitals over the next two months.

Pronovias Group

Luxury bridalwear company Pronovias is donating wedding dresses to hospital-employed future brides working on the front lines of this crisis.

Until Aug. 21, brides-to-be who are employed by a hospital and helping with this crisis are eligible for a free wedding dress.

“Using the slogan #LoveConquersAll, Pronovias Group wants to share a message of love and selflessness in these times of uncertainty and distress, hoping that, before long, brides will again be able to celebrate their love,” the company said in a statement.

LANO

Australian skincare brand LANO is donating 1,000 bars of their popular soap to hospital staff.

“We have been hearing that hospital staff have been going above and beyond in these trying times and were in need of skincare as the masks have been causing skin damage – acne, bruising – due to wearing them for a long period of time. We are donating 1,000 Lanolin & Egg-White Cleansing Bars as a token of our appreciation,” Kirsten Carriol, CEO and founder of Lanolips, told GMA.

FEKKAI

The health and beauty brand FEKKAI is sending 4,000 dry shampoos and over 250 hand creams to hospitals all over the country.

“We have tremendous admiration for all of the healthcare workers fighting in this unprecedented time. When we heard that they needed products to help them through their long days, we were eager to help,” FEKKAI founder Frederic Fekkai told GMA.

Theragun

Massaging device company Theragun is helping hospital personnel alleviate tension by donating their devices to hospitals across the country.

So far, the brand has delivered devices to hospital break rooms in over 30 states.

“We are donating Theraguns to hospitals all across the US to help provide relief for the medical staff and their bodies. These people’s bodies are taking a beating through their service to others. If Theragun can provide them with just a few minutes of relief, then the donation is worth it,” Dr. Jason Wersland, founder of Theragun, said.

The company is also donating 100 meals for every device sold through Feeding America.

Starbucks



Until May 3, Starbucks will be giving a free tall brewed coffee to anyone one identifies as a first responder or front line worker supporting our healthcare system.

This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

The company is also donating money to support the delivery of 50,000 care packages to healthcare workers.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is on a mission to give away 100,000 smoothies to hospital workers across the country.

“In these trying times, it can be comforting to know that we’re #InItTogether, and hope that this campaign inspires others to give back in any way they can and remember that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a significant impact,” Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, told GMA.

