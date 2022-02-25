BTS merchandise has arrived at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

(NEW YORK) — For all the BTS fans, brace yourselves. A true mic drop moment is on the way.

Nordstrom will be dropping a gender-inclusive collection of items inspired by the Grammy-nominated South Korean group on Feb. 25.

The BTS Themed Merch collection, produced by the group’s music label HYBE, will feature a mashup of apparel and accessories with featured items such as snow globes, t-shirts and slippers.

Ranging in price from $9 – $133, the curated lineup of pieces are inspired by the group’s hit songs such as “Butter,” “MIC Drop,” “Boy With Luv” and more.

To give fans the opportunity to get in on the hype surrounding the launch, Nordstrom is also celebrating in select stores with photo opportunities, snacks and music.

In addition to Nordstrom, limited-edition BTS merch will also be making its way to PacSun and Zumiez on the same date.

While this may be one of the biggest merchandise collaborations, BTS-inspired items have also been featured at Urban Outfitters as well as CASETiFY.

Just last summer, the famed K-pop group also partnered with McDonald’s on two collections inspired by BTS songs and the fast-food chain’s menu items.

