Business News – ABC News Radio

JPMorgan Chase investigating misuse of pandemic aid funds

COVID-19 vaccine makers issue rare safety pledge as fears of political pressures swirl

Images of a less expensive Xbox surface online

TSA reports busiest day for air travel since March

US employers added 1.4 million jobs in August, unemployment rate at 8.4%

Puppy scams on the rise during pandemic, Better Business Bureau warns

Labor Day Sales 2020: Browse the best in fashion, beauty, home and more

From cooking to fitness, people turn to livestreaming for income in the pandemic

New Reese’s snack cakes coming in December

New York City restaurants file $2 billion lawsuit amid growing calls for indoor dining plans

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/Business and Economic News and Headlines From ABC News RadioTue, 08 Sep 2020 19:30:33 +0000(c) ABC News Radioen-USSquarespace V5 Site Server v5.13.594-SNAPSHOT-1 (http://www.squarespace.com)ABC AudioTue, 08 Sep 2020 19:26:41 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/jpmorgan-chase-investigating-misuse-of-pandemic-aid-funds.html360296:6358727:36310533

iStockBy: CATHERINE THORBECKE and AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday that it’s identified the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds by customers, and is investigating whether some of the bank’s employees also may be have been involved.

In a memo to staff signed by a dozen senior leaders, including CEO Jamie Dimon, the investment bank said such conduct “does not live up to our business and ethical principles — and may even be illegal.”

The potentially illegal conduct “includes instances of customers misusing Paycheck Protection Program loans, unemployment benefits and other government programs,” according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

“Some employees have fallen short, too,” the memo added. “We are doing all we can to identify those instances, and cooperate with law enforcement where appropriate.”

It went on to urge employees to report any concerns to an internal “conduct hotline.”

JPMorgan Chase declined ABC News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

The largest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase has issued nearly 300,000 loans totaling almost $30 billion under the PPP.

The problem-plagued PPP initiative has courted controversy for months. In July, the Small Business Administration revealed the names of over 650,000 PPP loan recipients, a list that included some eyebrow-raising beneficiaries of the taxpayer-funded program aimed to help small businesses, such as Kanye West’s fashion brand and the Church of Scientology.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36310533.xmlABC AudioTue, 08 Sep 2020 14:45:03 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/covid-19-vaccine-makers-issue-rare-safety-pledge-as-fears-of.html360296:6358727:36310469

simon2579/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A coalition of nine pharmaceutical chief executives issued a joint pledge Tuesday that they will not rush the development of a COVID-19 vaccination for political purposes and will not seek approvals until the vaccines have gone through Phase 3 clinical trials.

The unusual joint move from nine industry leaders comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified states to be ready to distribute a vaccine to certain groups just two days before the presidential election, stoking concerns that the Trump administration may be putting political pressure on companies and health officials to fast-track vaccine approvals ahead of the November vote.

The leaders of AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, and Sanofi pledged in the joint statement that they will follow “high ethical standards and sound scientific principles” in their vaccine developments.

The pledge added that all vaccines have to go through strict regulatory approvals established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a COVID-19 vaccine is no exception. Moreover, the CEOs added that the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals will be their “top priority.”

Finally, the pledge stated that the vaccine makers will only submit for regulatory approval or emergency use authorization of the vaccine after its safety and efficacy has been demonstrated through a Phase 3 clinical study. The Phase 3 study refers to a large scale group (30,000 patients) and aims to test the effectiveness and long-term safety in multiple populations.

“We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved,” the CEOs stated.

Through Operation Warp Speed, Trump’s effort to accelerate production of a coronavirus vaccine, some of the most promising vaccine candidates will be selected to be developed at risk, meaning they will be manufactured while they are still in development even if they don’t end up being used.

Congress has directed almost $10 billion to this operation and companies involved include some signatories of Tuesday’s pledge such as Novavax, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sanofi.

The goal of the public-private effort is to deliver 300 million doses of a safe vaccine by January 2021.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36310469.xmlABC AudioTue, 08 Sep 2020 13:02:07 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/images-of-a-less-expensive-xbox-surface-online.html360296:6358727:36310435

luza studios/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A less expensive version of Microsoft’s Xbox may be coming later this fall.

According to online tech reports, images of the gaming console, known as the Xbox Series S, have surfaced online. They show a smaller, white unit with a price tag of $299, which is $200 less than the Xbox One.

The Xbox Series S is expected to launch in November.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36310435.xmlABC AudioFri, 04 Sep 2020 17:40:39 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/tsa-reports-busiest-day-for-air-travel-since-march.html360296:6358727:36309927

David Tran/iStockBy MINA KAJI and AMANDA MAILE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported its busiest day on Thursday since the demand for air travel plummeted in mid-March as travelers take advantage of the long holiday weekend that traditionally marks the end of the summer travel season.

TSA screened 877,698 travelers on Thursday, the highest number since March 17, and the agency expects Friday will be even busier with the number of travelers likely topping 900,000.

“For travelers who have not flown since the beginning of the pandemic, the TSA checkpoint experience will be noticeably different as compared to Labor Day last year,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a press release. “Passengers also play an important role in helping us ensure they safely and efficiently get through security screening at our airports while wearing masks and respecting social distancing.”

U.S. airlines expected a slight uptick in passengers over Labor Day similar to what they reported around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, but the new TSA pandemic record is still down over 50% compared with the same day last year.

The lion’s share of Labor Day travel bookings have been reservations to Florida, according to travel itinerary app TripIt.

“Florida is this year’s hot spot,” TripIt said in its findings, noting that bookings to the state have jumped 200% compared with Labor Day weekend last year.

Experts are concerned the uptick in travel — especially in states that are hotspots for coronavirus — might translate to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It’s very predictable,” ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer for the Boston Children’s Hospital and a professor of epidemiology at Harvard Medical School, said. “Major holidays, where people are moving — increases in mobility lead to transmission, and you see cases start to surge two weeks later.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36309927.xmlABC AudioFri, 04 Sep 2020 13:05:24 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/us-employers-added-14-million-jobs-in-august-unemployment-ra.html360296:6358727:36309846

Gwengoat/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 1.4 million jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 8.4%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its latest employment report on Friday.

While the fresh data may indicate some hope for an economy walloped by the COVID-19 crisis, the unemployment rate still isn’t anywhere near pre-pandemic levels. In February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%.

“Looking at one month of job gains doesn’t provide the appropriate context, you really need to look and see how far we still are in the hole,” Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute think tank, told ABC News ahead of the report’s release. “In April, we lost more than 20 million jobs in one month. It’s going to take months, if not years, to get back to that level.”

The unemployment rate is now lower than 10% for the first time since the pandemic started, which was the high seen during the Great Recession.

Some of the most notable job gains in August occurred in the government sector, (which saw an increase of 344,000 jobs), the retail industry (which added 249,000 jobs) and the professional and business services industry (which saw an uptick of 197,000 jobs).

An increase in government employment largely reflected the temporary hiring for the 2020 Census.

In August, employment changed little in mining, construction and information industries.

Broken down by racial groups, the unemployment rate in August was 7.3% for white workers, 13% for Black workers, 10.5% for Hispanic workers and 10.7% for Asian workers.

Now months into the COVID-19 financial crisis, like many economists, Gould said she is “just not optimistic at this point that we are going to have a V-shaped recovery.”

“Because we are already seeing some of those [job] gains, while sizable, are not as steep as the losses were,” she added.

Without a vaccine or effective treatment, a full economic recovery remains hamstrung, she noted, citing reclosings that have happened as COVID-19 cases ticked up in certain areas throughout the summer.

The latest BLS employment report also comes more than a month after the extra $600 a week in pandemic unemployment aid expired, and efforts to replace it at the federal level have fizzled.

While the bolstered assistance was a crucial lifeline for many to pay rent and put food on the table during the pandemic, Gould said it also bolstered economic recovery as a whole.

“I would be wrong not to mention that the expiration of the extra $600 unemployment enhancement means a slowdown of the economy as well,” she said.

Without that extra unemployment money stimulating demand for goods and services, she said, “You’re not able to breathe as much life into the recovery as you would have otherwise.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36309846.xmlABC AudioFri, 04 Sep 2020 12:35:07 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/puppy-scams-on-the-rise-during-pandemic-better-business-bure.html360296:6358727:36309847

GeorgePeters/iStockBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, SANDRA TEMKO and JESSICA MENDOZA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — With many cooped up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, some have searched for a furry companion to join them.

But as people have turned to the internet to find a pet, some families have come across scammers advertising animals that don’t exist, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“The chances of being ripped off are just staggeringly high,” said Steve Baker, an internet and international investigation specialist for the Better Business Bureau. “The chances of dealing with a crook are really, really strong.”

Last month, the BBB issued a warning that puppy scam reports have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the BBB’s Scam Tracker, the number of pet scams that have been reported are over 2,000. This is more than triple the number reported last year.

According to Baker, part of the reason why puppy scams have risen this year is because people who purchase them online can’t really see the puppy in person, which he says is the best thing to do before buying a puppy.

“With the pandemic, the crooks have got a perfect excuse on why they can’t meet you in person, because of coronavirus fears,” said Baker. “So people say, ‘Well, that makes sense,’ so hey send money for a pet they’ve never actually seen in person.”

“Of course, there is no pet, they simply don’t exist,” he said. “The pictures were stolen from somewhere else off the internet.”

Lori Sirois’ pugs, Sissy, Tilly Natty and Missy, have been victims to this in the past.

“I’m contacted almost daily,” said Sirois, who shares her pups’ cute adventures on Instagram under the beloved Instagram account @pugdashians. “My pictures are on sites that are selling puppies.”

But for Buffie Coleman, a mom from Richmond, Virginia, who fell victim to a scam, it was a heartbreaking outcome for her and her daughter Aniyah, whom she was planning to surprise with a puppy on her birthday.

“She loves pets, she’s very energetic, she loves being outside,” Coleman said of her daughter. “So we figured, what better way to release some of the energy but to go ahead and invest in a family dog for her.”

When Coleman found the perfect miniature poodle on a website, and discussed the price with the contact listed, she said she ended up losing $500 and never got the dog.

Now, she’s telling others to be cautious of scammers when trying to purchase a dog online.

“Just be careful,” she said. “They have nothing to do but to prey online and over the telephone.”

Here are three tips from Baker on how to avoid a scam:

1. See the dog in person first, if you can do so safely.

“I would never personally buy a pet that I was not able to see in person,” said Baker. “That is the simplest and most effective step you can take.”

However, if you can’t, Baker suggests to take the photo of the pet that’s listed online and Google it.

“You can do an internet search for a photo,” he said. “I’ve done that before and seen the exact same picture show up over three years in five different countries.”

You can take it a step further by searching the same description that’s listed about the dog. Put the description in your browser and search for it, recommends Baker.

2. Look at the price.

Baker explained that sometimes the price that is listed for a pet online is lower than it would be for purebreds that they’re describing, which is a major red flag.

He suggested to use a website like PetScams.com, to help identify bogus sites.

In addition to the price of pets online, Baker said that most scammers want payments in an untraceable way such as gift cards.

“As soon as you read the numbers off the back of that card, that money is gone and cannot be recovered,” said Baker.

3. Report the scams.

Once you’ve identified a scammer who claims they’re selling puppies, Baker said to report them to the Better Business Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission.

“A lot of people are embarrassed by these sorts of thing, but they need to complain with that information for the better,” he explained. “Those complaints go into a database where people can look for patterns and hopefully some of these folks can be found and arrested.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36309847.xmlABC AudioFri, 04 Sep 2020 11:09:10 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/labor-day-sales-2020-browse-the-best-in-fashion-beauty-home.html360296:6358727:36308012

artisteer/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Labor Day is a great day to honor the American labor movement, indulge in some relaxing time off and, of course, shop.

Throughout the three-day holiday weekend, brands are offering deals on everything from fashion and beauty favorites to some of the best home goods.

While sale announcements are still rolling out, there are several retailers that have already started to spill the details.

Check out some of the deals below:

Fashion

Target: Stock up with 20% off select clothing and shoes for Target’s Summer Send-off Sale.

Old Navy: Score up to 50% off storewide Aug. 25 to Sept. 3.

Levi’s: Get 40% off on women’s and kid’s jeans at Macy’s from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

Rebecca Minkoff: Get up to 75% off all sale items.

Eloquii: Starting Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, snag up to 60% off the entire site.

Sterling Forever: The jewelry retailer is offering 20% off a $75 purchase with code SHINE20. Or, get 30% off a $150 purchase with code SHINE30 from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.



Boden: Get 20% off using code K7L9 now until Sept. 7. Also, enjoy up to 15% off on the following Tuesday and 10% off the next day on Wednesday.

The Outnet: Get 20% off bestsellers Sept. 4 – Sept. 7.

Men’s Warehouse: From Sept. 3 – Sept. 7 sport coats start as low as $69. Suits start at $89, shoes 30% off and tees and Polos start at $19.99. Plus, the store is offering extra 30% off clearance.

Ted Baker: Take an extra 20% off sale items from Sept. 1to Sept. 13.



Kendra Scott: Get 20% off site and storewide from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8.

JanSport: From now until Sept. 30, save 24% off site wide on back-to-school essentials.

Jade Swim: Score 30% off everything sitewide from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7 when you use code LABORDAY.



Beauty and Hair

KKW Beauty: Get up to 60% off select products and 20% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.

PUR Cosmetics: From Sept. 3 to 7, 2020 buy one, get one 50% off sitewide using code LABORDAY20.

African Pride: The hair care brand is giving 25% products off at Sally Beauty Aug. 23 to Sept. 30 online and in stores.

LORAC: Score 25% off at Amazon.com on select items from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

Stila Cosmetics: From Sept. 4 to Sept. 7 get free priority shipping on orders $50 and up. Plus, get a free deluxe huge mascara with any order with code HUGE. Additionally, if you try products using YouCam, you will get a pop-up code for 20%, which will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.

Kate Somerville: Snag a free Goat Milk Cleanser with any $68 online purchase with code LABORDAYGM.



Viktor & Rolf: Get 60% off on select scents Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 online.

Anisa Beauty: Get 25% off sidewide through Labor Day weekend.

La Roche-Posay: Score 15% off all orders of $65+ Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

Perricone MD: Enjoy Perricone MD’s semi-annual sale now through Sept. 6 with 25% off sitewide and 50% off supplement when you use code ANNUAL25.

Summer Fridays: Get exclusive new Labor Day bundles starting Sept. 4.

CHI Haircare: Save 25% off site wide on any online purchase Aug. 14 – Sept. 7 when you used code BTS25.

Olay: Get 50% off clearance items with code OLAY 50 Sept. 4 to Sept. 8.



It Cosmetics: From Sept. 4 to Sept. 7 enjoy 20% off when you spend $50 or more and 25% off when you spend $100 or more.

Home

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to $100 off select Dyson vacuums, $100 off select Shark vacuums, 30% off large Yankee Candle jars and more.

Macy’s: Enjoy 65% off cookware essentials.

Martha Stewart Collection: From Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 get 65% off on Martha Stewart Collection quilts and bedspreads at Macy’s.

Frontgate: Save up to 50% off sitewide on select items from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.

Allswell: Get 15% off Luxe and Supreme offerings and 20% off everything else — excluding bed frames, toppers and Littles, from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8. Use code PERFECTROOM.

Crane & Canopy: Receive up to 70% off on bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

West Elm: Get 30% off purchases of $3,500 or more, 20% off $500 or more, 25% off $1000 or more and 15% off $150 or more through Labor Day weekend.

Modsy: The interior design service brand is offering up to 30% off furniture and decor from Sept. 3 – Sept. 8.

QVC: Get $100 off Dyson’s Cordf-ree Vacuum through Labor Day weekend.

Crate & Barrel: From now until Sept. 9 save up to 20% off upholstery and 15% off upholstery at Crate and Kids

Amazon Home: Save big on everything from vacuum cleaners to air purifiers from brands such as Bissel, Molekule and Toshiba from Aug. 3 – to Sept. 6.

Sleep Number: Save $500 on the new Sleep Number 360 smart beds and up to 20% off select Sleep Number bedding now until Sept. 14.

Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 15% off on purchases under $2,500 and 20% off purchases over $2,500.

The Home Depot: Save up to 40% off select patio furniture, appliances, kitchenware and more.

Electronics and Tech



Amazon: Save up to 50% off on select electronics as well as across all other categories.

Google: Enjoy $100 off the Google Home Max now until Sept. 10.



Lenovo: Save up to 40% off ThinkPads and tablets for less than $200 from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14.



GameStop: Get up to 50% off on games including Resident Evil 3, Mortal Kombat II, Doom Eternal and more.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36308012.xmlABC AudioFri, 04 Sep 2020 11:02:26 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/from-cooking-to-fitness-people-turn-to-livestreaming-for-inc.html360296:6358727:36309829

ABC NewsBy MACK MULDOFSKY, STEPHANIE FASANO and ASHAN SINGH, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — It was 95 degrees outside in Connecticut, but 300 degrees over the grill. Still, chef “Daddy Jack” Chaplin was completely unbothered as he live-streamed his show, “Cookin’ with the Blues,” to hundreds of fans on YouTube Live.

Viewers as far away as Russia and Greenland were watching as he made a delicious grilled ahi tuna with pineapple watermelon poké.

Chaplin, along with his partner, LaKisha Lee, operated a full-time restaurant called “Daddy Jack’s” in New London, Connecticut, until COVID-19 hit earlier this year.

As the health crisis pushed millions of people indoors, people like Chaplin took their passions and professions to the virtual world. Since then, everything from concerts to cookouts and extreme sports have appeared on platforms including Twitch, Youtube, Instagram and Patreon.

From the comfort of their own homes, streamers have been reaching thousands of followers with just the click of a button, and some have raked in thousands of dollars from just a single stream.

Chaplin tried to stick with their restaurant after the pandemic hit, but told ABC News’ Nightline that “slowly, slowly, [it] was getting more dangerous to be in the restaurant business.”

Forced to shutter their doors, the couple had to find another way to make ends meet. They started their new venture at the end of March.

“We started Patreon and saw all of the advantages of having one, which mainly is interaction and live streaming,” Lee said. “Jack found the platform and, you know, is using the platform in a different way. This income and just this time is just kind of helping us stay above — float — very comfortably. And, you know, we know that there’s potential, I think, to earn a lot more.”

She recently resigned from her job to focus solely on video production and managing the livestream and social media channel for Chaplin. It’s something she “never in a million years” would’ve thought she’d be doing, she said.

“Doing all the video work, and we’re doing it from home and really enjoying it, we’ve found,” Chaplin said. “It’s nice having a restaurant — all the commercial equipment — but to show people we can also really cook some meals at home.”

In June, the state of Connecticut began to allow restaurants to provide both indoor and outdoor dining service. But with Chaplin’s livestreams doing so well, he opted to keep his restaurant take-out only to safeguard the health of his staff.

“The world is in a financial crisis,” he said. “It’s a true blessing to have this opportunity. I tell LaKisha we’re just scratching the surface and making a nice income through it.”

Erin Wayne is the director of community and creator marketing at Twitch, a leading streaming platform. She says there are many others like Chaplin who have made the leap from streaming as a hobby to streaming as full-time income.

Though Twitch has long been associated with gaming culture, the platform’s users have turned anything and everything into a live experience.

“If you’re passionate about something, you can stream it,” Wayne said. “There’s people that are engaging in exercise and yoga. There are millennials that are watching games and they’re watching content. They’re hosting watch parties… They’re watching things together while they’re at home.”

Through subscriptions and virtual cheers called “bits,” Twitch has figured out how to generate income for creators. Wayne says people can earn anywhere from “a little bit of money” as a hobbyist to “quite a significant full-time living.”

Wayne said streaming also has the added value of fostering community.

“Especially in the light of COVID, creators are looking at ways that they can think about creatively engaging with people,” she said. “Now that the opportunity to go outside is so limited, they’re seeing that Twitch is actually a really good place to build those connections, form those relationships and talk with their communities and fans of things that they love.”

Some streamers expect their audience to do much more than just sit and watch.

Eric Salvador is the head instructor at Fhitting Room in New York City, a workout guru who is used to being in the studio around the clock.

“We were worried because our job was so physical and [required] being there in person in an actual studio,” he told Nightline. “As soon as the doors closed and we knew we couldn’t have people coming into the studio, we were like, we’re ready to launch.”

That’s when he and Fhitting Room founder Kari Saitowitz realized they needed to bolster their existing online platform, Fhitting Room On Demand.

“We immediately made that more accessible to not just our clients, but anybody anywhere,” she said. “We went from a seven-day complimentary trial to a 30-day complimentary trial, and we lowered the monthly subscription rate all the way down. Within three days of closing our studios, we were up and running with Fhitting Room Live.”

While most companies were making budget cuts and laying off team members, Fhitting Room Live has allowed Saitowitz to expand. She’s now essentially running two businesses.

“We’ve made a decision to continue to invest in the platform and are exploring what version 2.0 looks like,” she said. “We actually doubled the size of our corporate team and have brought in additional expertise … to help us scale.”

“We knew that we could sustain our business model doing this,” Salvador said. “Even if we do open up eventually, we can still offer these great classes. There are a lot of people that we can actually reach out to outside of New York with this virtual class… I think it’s here to stay.”

Back in Connecticut, Chaplin is also considering his options.

“It was my goal to retire, and I brought in two young chefs as partners and … [gave] them a great opportunity for their future: work hard and have ownership and eventually probably take it over,” Chaplin said.

Chaplin said he “absolutely” plans to stream in his retirement, saying it satisfies his creative needs.

The couple prioritizes making a deeper connection with supporters across the globe by responding to fans’ comments.

“In one month, we get 10 million minutes watched. I mean, it blows your mind,” Chaplin said. “It’s hard to fathom this ability to connect with that amount of people for that amount of time. It’s making connections all over the world.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36309829.xmlABC AudioFri, 04 Sep 2020 10:57:09 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/new-reeses-snack-cakes-coming-in-december.html360296:6358727:36309827

Hersey/Reese’sBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Reese’s has a message for candy fans: let them eat cake.

Hershey concocted a new spin on a simple snack cake that combines the classic cult-favorite chocolate and peanut butter flavors of Reese’s candy.

The company is marketing the cakes as a “first-of-its-kind mid-morning cake treat by the Reese’s brand.”

According to the brand, “research shows 83% say they have indulged in dessert before noon in the past month, so we had a crazy idea — give Reese’s fans permission to have cake as a mid-morning snack whenever they want.”

“We wanted to create the perfect treat for Reese’s fans to satisfy that mid-morning sweet tooth,” Mike Orr, Hersey snacks brand manager, said in a statement. “We know that sometimes you just don’t want to wait until lunch — that’s how Reese’s Snack Cakes were born!”

The morning treat is made with real milk chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter creme and comes in a two-cake pack.

The sweet treats will be available for $1.99 a pack and hit shelves at convenience stores nationwide in December.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/rss-comments-entry-36309827.xmlABC AudioThu, 03 Sep 2020 20:09:35 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/business-news/new-york-city-restaurants-file-2-billion-lawsuit-amid-growin.html360296:6358727:36309729