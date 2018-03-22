Businesses offer discounts to student March for Our Lives participants

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — As thousands plan to attend the rally for gun conrol in Washington D.C. this Saturday, several businesses are backing participants of the “March for Our Lives” movement by offering special deals and promotions.

While the student-organized “March for Our Lives” on Capitol Hill will be the main event, hundreds of other marches are planned for cities nationwide. Nearly one month after the shooting that claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, those same survivors will lead the demonstrations on Saturday.

Here is a full list of local and national businesses dedicated to supporting the cause:



Lyft



The car service is offering free rides to and from the marches for those who RSVP.

Lyft made the announcement in a company blog post that it will offer its service to riders in all 50 march locations. Lyft will send a code on Friday, March 23 to all who RSVP ahead of time for the event to be used in the special “promos” tab of the app. The promotion will be applied starting Saturday morning to get riders to and from various rally points.

#FoodForOurLives

A variety of restaurant groups, along with Chef Jose Andres and ThinkFoodGroup are offering marchers free food and drinks.

The esteemed chef, along with Eatwell DC restaurants, will be offering free bag lunches at several locations to students under 18 years old who are marching in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Other D.C. restaurants including &Pizza, Shake Shack, Sweet Green, Sugar Shack Donuts and Cava, will all offer 50 percent discounts to students under 18 on Saturday.



Shake Shack

In addition to the discount for student marchers, one location of Shake Shack is making another offer.

Those who participate in making a poster at the Union Station restaurant can enjoy a burger on the house. The location is hosting the poster-making event on Friday afternoon, ahead of Saturday’s march.

“Poster-making fuel is on the house. Snag a ShackBurger on us when you check in upstairs,” Shake Shack said in the event details.

RareSweets Bakery

RareSweets bakery will offer free granola bars at their storefront to students under 18 years old with a valid school ID. Younger participants can show a poster they plan to bring to the march for the same freebie.

Owner Meredith Tomason told ABC News the store will be donating 10 percent of their profits from Saturday’s sales to the March for Our Lives Foundation.



Vida Fitness

Proceeds from every Sweatbox class will be donated to Everytown for gun safety and participating exercisers will get a free mimosa or coffee with proof of their workout purchase.

People who want to take advantage of these offers can check for further information and lists of participating locations on company website and social media networks.

