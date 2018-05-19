California reports strong growth in April after disappointing March

iStock/Thinkstock(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — California added 39,000 jobs in April and the state’s unemployment fell to a record low 4.2%, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Growth seemed to stall in March, with the state actually losing jobs when the numbers were first reported. Revised data showed the state added 5,400 jobs, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The data revealed 10 of 11 industry sectors experienced growth and the economy is expected to continue to expand into next year.

There were some negative numbers in the report, however, as manufacturing lost jobs from March and wage growth was moderate. Unemployment also fell due to labor force dropouts, The Los Angeles Times adds.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.