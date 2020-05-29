Cancelled FastPass and dining reservations: What to know about the Disney reopening

Bastiaan Slabbers/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — With Walt Disney World planning to reopen its parks beginning July 11, there’s much to know about significant changes guests will experience in the coming months.

Good Morning America detailed the safety measures put in place earlier this week. But there are additional changes. Among them:



No new ticket sales

According to the Disney Parks blog, “FastPass+ service will be suspended for the time being as we plan to use additional queue space to manage capacity at our attractions and maintain physical distancing. We will automatically cancel existing FastPass+ selections and share any future updates on the service at a later date. Also, please note that upon reopening, Extra Magic Hours will be temporarily suspended.



Canceled dining and experience reservations

All existing dining reservations and experience bookings, including Disney dining plans included in packages, have been canceled. Dining and experience bookings will reopen to limited numbers closer to the reopening dates. The parks will shift from a 180-day booking window to a 60-day booking window for dining and experience bookings going forward.

Walt Disney World plans to open Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Disney Springs has already begun its phased reopening.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.