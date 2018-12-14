Carnival Cruise Line to offer 'first-ever roller coaster at sea'

Joel Carillet/iStock(NEW YORK) — Carnival Cruise Line is planning to unveil what it calls the “first-ever roller coaster at sea” in 2020.

The cruise line plans to feature “BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster” on board the ship Mardi Gras when it launches in two years. The 800-foot, all-electric coaster will travel up to about 40 miles per hour and feature “twists, turns and drops.”

“Mardi Gras will be our most innovative ship ever with some tryly special features and attractions,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a press release. She called the roller coaster a “one-of-a-kind, game-changing, exhilarating attraction.”

[embedded content]

Carnival’s website says riders will be able to control the speed of their ride — up to the limit, of course — and will experience 360 degree views of the ocean around them.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.