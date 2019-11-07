“Cash Back Day” brings big savings on holiday shopping

artisteer/iStock(NEW YORK) — The holidays are right around the corner and that means shoppers can expect to save big soon with deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

But now, there’s a new holiday shopping day to consider.

RetailMeNot has launched “Cash Back Day,” which will take place on the first Thursday of November.

Here’s how it works: Shoppers create an account on Retailmenot.com, shop their favorite stores through the RetailMeNot website and get up to 20 percent cash back for doing so. Customers will then get the cash they earned within 45 days via PayPal, Venmo or a store gift card.

“Cash Back Day” will run on Nov. 7 this year through midnight.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.