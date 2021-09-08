Catch all the Pokemon in this new collaboration with Oreo

iStock/LauriPatterson

(NEW YORK) — Get ready to catch ’em all!

Oreo just announced the release of a limited-edition Pokémon cookie pack.

The Pokémon x Oreo cookie pack pays tribute to some of your favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

There are 16 designs and each Oreo will be embossed with a different character.

Some cookies will be harder to find than others, just like in the Pokémon world.

“The rarity of the designs embossed on the cookies range from easy to find to hard to find, and the hardest to find (Mew) is featured on an extremely limited amount of the total cookies produced,” Oreo said in a press release.

Along with the collaboration, there will be an art installation with more than 8,000 3-D replicas of the cookies on the Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles until Oct. 3.

The Pokémon x OREO cookie pack will be available at retailers nationwide starting Sept 13.

Time to eat ’em all.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.