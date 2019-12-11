Cheerios adds heart shapes to cereal for first time in 40 years

General Mills, Cheerios(NEW YORK) — A beloved breakfast has created new shapes with its heart-healthy cereal for the first time.

General Mills has transformed the iconic “Os” inside Cheerios into heart shapes to celebrate the brand’s new heart health campaign.

The limited-edition Honey Nut Cheerios cereal has already hit select store shelves, according to a press release, and the yellow-box Cheerios will be available nationwide in January ahead of National Heart Health Month in February.

The new shape will serve as a reminder that living a happy, heart-healthy lifestyle can be fun, easy and delicious.

Cheerios have no artificial flavors or colors and are made with 12 vitamins and minerals.

The high fiber food will be available in two different box sizes for $3.99 and $4.99 respectively.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “Eating a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol and high in fruits, vegetables, and grain products that contain fiber may lower blood cholesterol levels and reduce your risk of heart disease.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.