Cheetos unveils new mac 'n' cheese products

Cheetos/Frito LayBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cheetos fans will have to step out of the snack aisle and stroll down to the pasta section to get a taste of the brand’s new mac ‘n’ cheese products.

The cheesy, crunchy snack has been reinvented as another beloved food — macaroni and cheese — although this variety uses spiral-shaped pasta in lieu of the traditional elbow macaroni.

The brand said in its announcement Wednesday it went with corkscrew noodles “inspired by Chester’s cheetah tail.”

The boxed carton boasts “the same bold and intense flavor experience of regular Cheetos” and comes in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño, each made with Cheetos seasoning.

The cheesy and easy-to-cook pantry staple will be available at Walmart stores or online Aug. 8 in single box or cup format for a suggested retail price of 98 cents.

Rachel Ferdinando, SVP, CMO of Frito-Lay North America, said it took a page from its fans’ “incredible culinary creativity,” using Cheetos as ingredients in recipes both in restaurants and at home.

“Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite. We’re putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise,” Ferdinando said.

Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America are no stranger to the boxed pasta game, with the Pasta Roni brand already among its products.

The product will roll out nationwide in 2021.

