Chick-fil-A rolls out new mac and cheese side option nationwide

Chick-fil-A(ATLANTA) — Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A customers will have another item they can choose from the menu: mac and cheese.

The cheesy addition will be available nationwide as a side option with any lunch, dinner, Kid’s Meal or catering order.

It’s the restaurant chain’s first permanent side addition to its menu since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of menu and packaging, said in a statement Monday.

The side dish was tested in five markets before it rolled out across the U.S.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy,” Norris said. “I am excited it will be available for all of our guests across the country starting today.”

According to Chick-fil-A, the new menu item is a “classic macaroni and cheese recipe, featuring a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan and Romano” and is “baked in restaurant each day.”

