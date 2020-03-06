Children's pajamas, robes recalled due to flammability, burn hazard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission(WASHINGTON) — Joules USA issued a recall of nearly 12,000 children’s garments due to a flammability and burn risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday, which includes a number of girls’ and boys’ pajama sets and robes in multiple prints and sizes.

“The children’s garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children,” according to the CPSC.

Affected items have been sold at children’s boutiques nationwide and online from November 2017 through December 2019 for between $20 and $70, the CPSC said.

Check here for a full list of garments included in the recall with item numbers printed on the wash-care label.

