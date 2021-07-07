Chipotle hiding $1M worth of free burritos in ads during NBA Finals

hapabapa/iStock

(NEW YORK) — As the Suns and the Bucks face off in the NBA Finals, Chipotle is giving away millions in free burritos.

Amid the on-court action of Tuesday’s Game 1 broadcast, Chipotle raised the stakes for the commercial breaks and hid a keyword that unlocked 10,000 free burritos at the end of its ad.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain announced Wednesday that it has hidden up to $1 million — or possibly more, depending on if the teams go further than Game 4 — worth of free burritos in its TV ads.

As the series progresses, Chipotle will continue to offer a number of prizes that vary from game to game hidden in the end card of the commercial.

Now the word is officially out, the brand said it expects codes will go fast. To score a free entrée, fans will have to put a full court press on texting the keyword to 888-222.

“The final games of the basketball season are arguably some of the most entertaining moments of the year,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. “Along with the high-profile player matchups, off-court storylines, and fan interactions, our hidden code giveaway creates another ‘game within the game’ and elevates the viewing experience for our fans during breaks in the action.”

Check out the full NBA Finals schedule below to make sure you’re tuned in and ready to go.

Game 2 – Thursday, July 8: 10,000 free burritos

Game 3 – Sunday, July 11: 20,000 free burritos

Game 4 – Wednesday, July 14: 30,000 free burritos

Game 5 (If necessary) – Saturday, July 17: 40,000 free burritos

Game 6 (If necessary) – Tuesday, July 20: 10,000 free burritos

Game 7 (If necessary) – Thursday, July 22: 10,00 free burritos

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.