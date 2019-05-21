Coca-Cola bringing back 1985 'New Coke' formula for new season of “Stranger Things”

coldsnowstorm/iStock(NEW YORK) — Coca-Cola is re-launching its 1985 “New Coke” formula in conjunction with the release of the third season of Stranger Things.

The beverage maker is partnering with Netflix to “immerse viewers in 1980s nostalgia,” according to the company. New Coke will appear in several episodes of the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

Everyone: I don’t think Stranger Things can get any more 80’s.

Stranger Things: Hold my New Coke… #StrangerThings3 #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/xnCGY1dkrQ — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) May 21, 2019

Last year, Netflix executives visited the Coca-Cola archives in Atlanta to examine the packaging, memorabilia and advertising of New Coke in order to ensure that the script, props and visuals accurately reflect the time period, according to Coca-Cola.

“In a world of shifting media consumption, we continue to challenge ourselves to find creative and meaningful ways to participate in non-advertising platforms like Netflix to engage with the millions of fans who subscribe to streaming content services,” said Geoff Cottrill, senior vice president of strategic marketing for Coca-Cola North America. “We’re excited to partner with Netflix and play a key role in recreating the summer of 1985 in a uniquely Coca-Cola way.”

Never-before-seen footage found in the Coca-Cola archives. May, 1985 https://t.co/uiZlOXmM0t — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 21, 2019

Netflix will release season three of Stranger Things on July 4. Coca-Cola will release a limited number of 12-ounce New Coke cans on May 23, as well as limited edition Stranger Things 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar.

