ColourPop, Halo Top Creamery team up for makeup collab

ColourPop(NEW YOR) — Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, ColourPop and Halo Top Creamery have come together to create limited-edition eyeshadows.

The new items include four collections that incorporate ColourPop’s popular Super Shock Shadow formula which is has a creme-powder texture, vibrant color payoff and a hint of glitter.

The duos are packaged in Halo Top-like signature pints and include some of the brand’s flavors such as Birthday Cake, Rainbow Swirl and Mint Chip.

Each duo is also lightly scented with ice cream-like smells.

