Corn farmers lash out after Bud Light Super Bowl ad

Stratol/iStock(NEW YORK) — A controversy is brewing over Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad.

In the commercial, Bud Light used its air time to point out that its competitors, Miller Lite and Coors Light, use corn syrup in their recipes.

MillerCoors, the company that owns both rival brands, took to Twitter to defend its use of corn syrup, saying it is “proud of our beers … our ingredients.”

“We’re proud of our beers … our ingredients, and we’re happy to have this fight any day of the week because we know this: While Bud Light has more calories and more carbs, Miller Lite has more taste and Coors Light is the World’s Most Refreshing Beer.”https://t.co/P9N3eg8UMY — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) February 4, 2019

And now, the corn industry is also popping off on social media. The National Corn Growers Association tweeted that “America’s corn farmers are disappointed” in Bud Light.

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

Watch the report from ABC News’ Good Morning America below for more on the backlash Bud Light is facing:

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.