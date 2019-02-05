ABC Business News 

Corn farmers lash out after Bud Light Super Bowl ad

Stratol/iStock(NEW YORK) — A controversy is brewing over Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad.

In the commercial, Bud Light used its air time to point out that its competitors, Miller Lite and Coors Light, use corn syrup in their recipes.

MillerCoors, the company that owns both rival brands, took to Twitter to defend its use of corn syrup, saying it is “proud of our beers … our ingredients.”

And now, the corn industry is also popping off on social media. The National Corn Growers Association tweeted that “America’s corn farmers are disappointed” in Bud Light.

