Crayola released a makeup line and it is everything we've been dreaming of

ASOS(NEW YORK) — Now, you can actually color on your face with Crayola crayons!

Crayola just released a makeup line in partnership with ASOS and, in true Crayola fashion, it features 98 very colorful shades.

There are 58 pieces for sale, including face crayons, mascaras, highlighter crayons, face and eyeshadow palettes and various different shades of lip and cheek crayons. Prices range from $14.50 to $40.00 and ASOS says the products are “all vegan” — even the makeup brushes! The packaging also features Crayola’s iconic crayon box branding and crayon names — it’s bringing out the inner kid in all of us.

From mermaid eyeshadow palettes to the electric blue mascara, the makeup line is tickling us pink.

So go color outside the lines and “Go Play” with some of these awesome finds that are sure to liven up your makeup bag!

