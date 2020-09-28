Cream of Wheat says it will remove Black chef from box that some consumers found offensive

TrongNguyen/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cream of Wheat is the latest food brand in a growing list of consumer packaged goods to make a permanent change to its imagery, slogan or name amid continued calls for racial equality.

“For years, the image of an African-American chef appeared on our Cream of Wheat packaging. While research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive,” B&G Foods, the parent company of Cream of Wheat, said in a statement to Good Morning America. “Therefore, we are removing the chef image from all Cream of Wheat packaging.”

The decision comes three months after the brand first said that it would immediately evaluate its packaging and “proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism.”

Ben’s Original, Mrs. Butterworth’s and Aunt Jemima have also taken action to address racial stereotypes in their packaging and names.

B&G Foods also said it recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in the culinary community and started a new philanthropic initiative by building relationships with several top culinary schools to “help support and aid in the development of African-American and Latinx candidates through various scholarship and other initiatives.”

