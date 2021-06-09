Crocs get a high fashion makeover with heeled Balenciaga clog

Balenciaga

(NEW YORK) — Crocs has received a high fashion makeover like we’ve never seen before.

Thanks to French fashion house Balenciaga, a new heeled version of the famous foam clog has arrived as part of Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection.

The brands have unveiled green and black versions of the head-turning shoe, and there’s also a booted rendition of it in a variety of colors that debuted this past weekend.

The Balenciaga “Clones” Spring 2022 collection is inspired by “our shifting senses of reality through the lens of technology,” according to the designer’s show notes.

As one would imagine, people on social media were a bit torn on the arrival of the remixed Croc stiletto.

“Who thought this was a good idea,” someone asked on Twitter about the new shoe.

Another chimed in, saying, “This defeats the purpose of them being comfortable.”

Loads of others had similar thoughts, while a select few mentioned potentially adding the new footwear to their collection.

This actually isn’t the first time Balenciaga has joined forces with Crocs.

In 2017, the brands came together to create another shoe and creative director Demna Gvasalia described the famous clogs to French Vogue as the “world’s comfiest shoes.”

This news of the latest shoe comes shortly after Crocs also announced a psychedelic light-up mushroom-designed clog created with Grammy-winning artist Diplo.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.