Customer has heartfelt message, gifts for delivery drivers: ‘We are depending on you’

Instagram/@drtyoda(GLENDALE, Arizona) — Usually, FedEx drivers are the ones making special deliveries, but for Tadashi Andrews, 40, one customer’s care package left him inspired and hopeful.

“The day was the same as normal,” Andrews told “Good Morning America.” “The route that I happened to be on … took me to Glendale, Arizona, and I came upon a house that had a delivery, and I noticed the open box with writing on it from the homeowner.”

Andrews, who has been a courier for 5 1/2 years, said the box was filled with toilet paper, water, Gatorade and unopened cans. It also had a message, addressed to UPS, FedEx, Amazon and postal employees that read, “Thank you for being committed to the human race, we are depending on you! Take anything you want! Spread love! Stronger together.”

“Her message was pretty compelling and touching to me, seeing how people are buying [a lot of] stuff … and she was willing to give it away,” Andrews said.

With permission from the homeowner, Andrews took to his social media and posted the care package on Instagram with a note, “This house I just left had this box on the porch. So thoughtful. So caring. In a time when people are panicking and hoarding everything for no really good reason, these people are willingly giving it away.”

“It was all about this person’s gesture towards [couriers],” Andrews said. “I leave my house at 4:15 a.m. every morning; I don’t get home until 7 p.m. every night. Sometimes I don’t get to go to a grocery store that’s stocked. It’s been nice to see that people are helping us couriers.”

Andrews hopes that his picture inspires others to see what they can give during this challenging time.

“[The picture] wasn’t about me, but this homeowner’s gesture,” he said. “That’s the important part of this whole thing is just complete selflessness and giving to others that need more than you.”

