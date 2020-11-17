CVS now accepts contactless payments at all its stores

jetcityimage/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(WOONSOCKET, R.I.) — CVS customers now have a new way to pay for their goods — and it doesn’t involve taking out their wallets.

The pharmacy chain announced on Monday that it will begin accepting contactless payments at check out via PayPal or Venmo. The change goes into effect immediately at CVS’ standalone locations nationwide.

“The launch of PayPal and Venmo QR codes in CVS Pharmacy stores will not only provide health-conscious customers with a touch-free way to pay at checkout, but also brings the safety and security of PayPal and Venmo transactions into the store with shoppers,” Jeremy Jonker, PayPal’s senior vice president/head of consumer in-store and digital commerce, said in a statement. “We are thrilled that PayPal and Venmo QR codes will help to maintain the safety of CVS customers and employees, especially in the essential pharmacy retail environment as we go into the winter months.”

CVS says the integration of the touch-free payments makes it the first national retailer to use PayPal’s technology at point-of-sale.

Customers who choose to use PayPal or Venmo at check out will not be hit with any fees.

