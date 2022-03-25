Dairy Queen releases new spring-inspired, lilac-hued dipped cone

Dairy Queen

(NEW YORK) — Pale pastel colors and fresh fruit are just a couple of indicators that we’ve left winter behind and moved on to sunnier spring days ahead.

Dairy Queen has embraced both the flavors and colors for spring with a dose of nostalgia for its latest limited-time menu addition.

The light purple hued fruity blast dipped cone is made with DQ world-famous soft serve in a cone that’s dipped into a fruity cereal flavored shell.

