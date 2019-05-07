Deals, freebies for teachers on National Teacher Appreciation Day

masterSergeant/iStock(NEW YORK) — There’s arguably no better way to celebrate our beloved educators than BOGO burritos and free pizza on National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Here are some deals, discounts and freebies offered by businesses who are honoring their local teachers.

Check with local retailers near you to make sure that they’re participating, too.

Banana Republic

Show your valid teacher ID in stores and score 15 percent off.

Belk

The department store chain, which offers clothing, handbags, jewelry, beauty and home products, is offering teachers up to 20 percent off select purchases.

Bruegger’s Bagels

All week, Brueggers is rewarding teachers with a free medium coffee with any purchase at participating bakeries.

Cheap Caribbean

Cheap Caribbean will be giving out 50 free round-trip Mexico flights to teachers to Mexico before May 10. Just sign up for the Beach 4 Teach Club here.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Teachers dining in this week can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree. No coupon needed.

Chick-fil-A

Bring your faculty ID to select locations for a free sandwich after 11 a.m. Be sure to check if your restaurant is participating.

Chipotle

On Tuesday between 3 p.m. and close, teachers can get BOGO burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of a regular order. Be sure to bring a valid school ID.

Cici’s

Valid Tuesday only, teachers get a free adult buffet at the pizza chain. Must show valid ID. Click here for the coupon.

Crayola

Get 15 percent off site-wide until 10 a.m. on May 13 using the promo code THANKYOU.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Teachers get 15 percent off their order until May 10.

Lenovo

Teachers can save 15-20 percent on laptops, tablets and desktop computers.

LOFT

Show a valid ID and get 15 percent off full-price purchases.

McAlister’s Deli

With a valid ID, teachers can fill up on tea for free through May 10.

Metro Diner

Teachers and school faculty members get 20 percent off their check all week.

Michaels

Teachers get 20 percent off entire purchase including sale items.

MOD Pizza

On Tuesday, teachers get BOGO pizza or salads with proof of school ID.

Office Depot & Office Max

Teachers can save 20 percent on qualifying classroom supplies.

PDQ

Teachers will receive 50 percent off their entire order with a valid ID Tuesday.

Pei Wei

All week long, teachers and school faculty will receive 33 percent off regular entrees.

Raising Cane’s

On May 7 from 6-9 p.m., teachers and faculty receive one free Box Combo when you present your current school ID.

