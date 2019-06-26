Delta offering waivers for travel to Punta Cana ‘due to recent events’

Boarding1Now/iStock(NEW YORK) — Delta Air Lines is offering waivers to passengers who are flying to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic this summer.

Delta says the waiver is being offered “due to recent events” and applies to travel through Aug. 15. While the airline did not specify what those “recent events” are, the news comes after a spate of tourists died on the island.

Delta customers can either cancel their flight altogether and get a credit that will be applied to future travel, or change their flight and have the usual fee waived, but their rescheduled flight must take place no later than Nov. 20, 2019.

Delta also flies to other airports in the Dominican Republic. Concerned passengers can reach out directly to the airline to make changes.

“Delta will work with our customers on an individual basis using situational flexibility to adjust itineraries on flights,” an airline spokesperson told ABC News.

Other U.S. airlines that fly to the island have not issued waivers, but American Airlines passengers can reach out directly with requests to make changes. The carrier says it is “working with customers on a case-by-case basis.”

