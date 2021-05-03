Demand high for home rentals ahead of summer

stockcam/iStock

(NEW YORK) — As summer approaches and vaccination rates increase, many Americans are hoping to take a vacation in the coming months. But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many are planning to travel domestically, creating a need for more home rentals.

Already, there are reports of shortages from rental cars to rental units.

Airbnb says it needs more hosts to meet the demands of those seeking to get away, creating an opportunity for homeowners to make some extra cash.

