Detroit recruits employees for manufacturing jobs of the future

Jacob Boomsma/iStock(DETROIT) — Countless people have lost jobs in the manufacturing industry in recent years, and Detroit has borne the brunt of it.

A General Motors factory right outside the city is closing for good the day after Tuesday’s second 2020 Democratic debate in Detroit. But there’s hope: Organizations are helping re-train employees and invest in new technology to revitalize the manufacturing field.

Watch the full segment on a special edition of ABC News Live’s “The Briefing Room” — live from the second Democratic debate in Detroit.

ABC News Live went to a job fair specifically-designed to recruit employees for manufacturing jobs of the future — and resilient factory workers have successfully transitioned to those jobs.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.