Dial up childhood memories with Lisa Frank’s new Orly nail collection

(NEW YORK) — Lisa Frank and Orly have teamed up for a limited edition launch that might leave you saying, “nailed it!”

The whimsical, colorful school supplies brand and cruelty-free nail polish label have joined forces to launch exciting nail wraps, toppers and polishes on Aug. 29.

The collection is what your favorite Lisa Frank dreams are made of and features inspiration from some of the brand’s favorite characters such as Forrest, Hunter and Zoomer & Zorbit.

The Lisa Frank x Orly collection includes not one, but two nail lacquer trios, four nail wraps and one topcoat.

There’s also a great confetti topper that can be used as a unique finish to your manicure or can be worn alone for a fun look. It also has Orly’s signature gripper cap that features an ergonomic design for easy opening and a soft grip.

“This collaboration with Lisa Frank was a natural fit as we’re two longstanding brands who bring happiness and excitement with color to our fans,” said Orly’s vice president of business development Tal Pink. “We worked with the Lisa Frank team on every design, every detail, and every shade. Lisa Frank’s commitment to quality is uncompromising and we can’t wait for fans to create their own enchanting nail art.”

If you are enthused to snag the collection before it’s gone, it will be available exclusively on Ulta Beauty’s website and stores in just a few short days.

“Lisa Frank, Inc. is thrilled to expand its beauty assortment with a stunning new nail line in partnership with Orly,” said Forrest Green, head of brand at Lisa Frank, Inc. in a statement.

He continued, “We listen to our consumers at every step of the way, and our team is deeply committed to creating products that our fans are proud to own. As always, we hope to empower individuality and creative expression through our merchandise.”

