Disappearing 'Find My Mobile' notification baffles Samsung Galaxy users

nemanjazotovic/iStock(NEW YORK) — An unknown number of Samsung Galaxy users worldwide received a mysterious, disappearing push notification Thursday, sending the internet reeling.

The notification, which many Galaxy users on Twitter reported vanished after they clicked on it, read: “Find My Mobile” and “1.”

A Samsung spokesperson told ABC News that the notification will not affect their phone in any way, though the cause was not disclosed.

Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same Samsung push notification: her Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip each alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When tapped, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone. Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20, 2020

“The notification was inadvertently sent to a limited number of Galaxy devices,” the spokesperson told ABC News. “We can assure our users that this notification does not affect their devices in any way. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused and will ensure that a similar incident doesn’t occur in the future.”

Samsung UK’s Twitter handle responded to one person’s tweet, sharing some information to quell theories about what caused the notification that were brewing online, saying it was part of an “internal test.”

Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF — Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020

“Recently, a notification about ‘Find My Mobile 1’ occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices,” the verified Twitter handle wrote.

It continued: “This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.”

