Disney California Adventure Park details 'A Touch of Disney' experience opening March 18

(ANAHEIM, Calif.) — Disneyland Resort announced more details for “A Touch of Disney,” a limited-capacity ticketed experience opening at Disney California Adventure Park on March 18, one year after the park shut down due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

This experience will offer “some of the world-famous food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort, plus a chance to see Disney characters, shop for the latest Disney merchandise and pop in at unique photo locations,” according to a press release. Attractions will remain closed at this time.

Beginning March 4, guests will be able to buy tickets for the “A Touch of Disney” experience for select dates between March 18 and April 5. Tickets, which are required for all guests ages 3 and up and must be purchased in advance online, will then be released on a rolling basis until the experience ends.

Guests must purchase tickets in advance online at Disneyland.com for a specific date. The experience will be offered Thursdays through Mondays, from noon until 8 p.m.

Prices begin at $75 and include admission, parking, unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the day and a $25 “A Touch of Disney” dining card valid toward the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

For more information about the “A Touch of Disney” experience — including health and safety measures — visit Disneyland.com/ATouchofDisney.

These details come weeks after the experience — which will see 1,000 Disneyland Resort cast members return to work — was first announced by Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock in a letter to cast members commemorating the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park.

As of now, Downtown Disney District is open, as well as select outdoor dining on Buena Vista Street, following the lift of the Los Angeles area’s stay-at-home order in late January.

“This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism,” Potrock said at the time.

Disney California Adventure Park has been closed since March 14, 2020. It was originally supposed to reopen in July but, due to rising COVID-19 cases, it never reopened.



Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

