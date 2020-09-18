Disney Villains version of Monopoly now available

HasbroBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Get ready to channel your dark side with Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition.

This latest version of Monopoly allows players to channel their inner villain.

The game from Hasbro and Disney allows players to become classic Disney Villains like Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent and Hook.

“Imagine classic Disney villains stealing, scheming, and competing to see who is the most evil of all,” Hasbro wrote in a press release.

Disney is no stranger to the world of Monopoly. It has collaborated with Hasbro on a few other editions of their classic game like, The Lion King Monopoly Game and Marvel’s Avengers Monopoly Game.

According to Hasbro you can, “activate a character’s special ability by acquiring the Flames of Power ring, change gameplay with Poison Apple cards, and advance on the board by landing on a Vehicle space.”

Like usual, the last player with money when the other players are bankrupt wins the game.

The game is available now for $29.99 at most major retailers.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

