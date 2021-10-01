Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration travel guide

Manakin/iStock

(LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.) — October 1 marks 50 years since Walt Disney World Resort officially opened to guests.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has put together an 18-month event featuring new attractions, nighttime spectaculars and a lot more.

“Guests will discover new experiences across the resort, where shimmering EARidescence appears as if by magic everywhere from theme parks to Disney Resort hotels to transportation to merchandise and more,” Disney said in a press release.

In honor of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” here are six things to watch for as you plan your trip for the 50th-anniversary celebration.

1. Expanded EPCOT France Pavilion

The France Pavilion at EPCOT is serving up a new attraction and a new restaurant.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is a family-friendly attraction where guests are shrunk to the size of Chef Remy from Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning film, Ratatouille.

The new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, offers table and quick-service options featuring items like sweet crepes and savory buckwheat galettes.

2. Nighttime Spectacular ‘Harmonious’

EPCOT guests can also experience “Harmonious,” one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park.

The show at World Showcase Lagoon features new interpretations of classic Disney songs from a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world.

3. ‘Disney Enchantment’ at Magic Kingdom Park

Magic Kingdom Park is also debuting a new nighttime spectacular called “Disney Enchantment.”

According to a press release, “Disney Enchantment” features stunning fireworks, powerful music, enhanced lighting and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.”

4. ‘Disney KiteTails’ at Animal Kingdom

Discovery River Theater at Animal Kingdom will now feature “Disney KiteTails” several times daily.

You can watch performers fly windcatchers and kites of all shapes and sizes to the beat of favorite Disney songs.

5. Beacons of Magic

Four icons at Walt Disney World theme parks will transform at night into Beacons of Magic.

Cinderella Castle, Tree of Life, The Hollywood Tower Hotel, and Spaceship Earth will all come to life with their own “EARidescent” glow.

6. ‘Disney Fab 50 Character Collection’ Sculptures

In honor of the park’s 50th anniversary, 50 golden sculptures have been spread across the four Walt Disney World theme parks.

These sculptures feature characters from Timon and Pumba from The Lion King to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

