Disney's latest Epcot plans include an interactive city

TracyHornbrook/iStock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Get excited: there’s more awesomeness coming to Epcot.

An interactive city will be part of a new play pavilion, with a re-imagined main entrance and experience center, Disney announced Thursday.

The new play pavilion includes an interactive city where games and hands-on activities allow guests to interact with their favorite Disney characters. The new space doesn’t have a name yet but will be located under the dome of the pavilion previously known as Wonders of Life (more recently the Festival Center).

Disney did not reveal a specific opening date but said it would be ready in time for the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary in 2021.

The Epcot main entrance will be changed to include new pathways, green spaces and a newly re-imagined fountain. The new design, Disney said, will pay homage to the original park entrance with fresh takes on classic elements.

Later this year, a new Experience Center will open that will help guests visualize the plans ahead.

The new developments are in addition to the previously-announced Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction in the France pavilion; “Beauty and the Beast” sing-along, also in the France pavilion; Circle-Vision 360 film for the China pavilion and updated O Canada! 360-degree show; a signature dining experience inspired by the natural beauty of Japan; a space-themed table-service restaurant adjacent to Mission: SPACE; and Epcot Forever, a 2019 limited-time nighttime experience over World Showcase Lagoon set to classic Epcot tunes, followed by an all-new nighttime show debuting in 2020.



