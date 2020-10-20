DOJ to announce antitrust lawsuit against Google over search engine practices

JHVEPhoto/iStockBy ALEXANDER MALLIN, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is expected to announce Tuesday it is filing a major antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of a host of anti-competitive practices that it says has allowed the company to unlawfully preserve monopolies through the operations and advertising agreements reached through its web browser, a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The long-awaited lawsuit follows a years-long investigation into the tech giant and lays the groundwork for one of the most significant confrontations between the U.S. government and a web company in decades.

Department officials are expected to brief reporters on the lawsuit Tuesday morning. The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the lawsuit.

