Domino's offering new flexible delivery option for customers

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) –Domino’s is looking to increase its sales opportunities by expanding delivery options for customers.

Consumers in certain areas no longer have to be at their house or office to pick up a couple of pies. The company is adding over 150,000 delivery “hotspots” to online ordering in the U.S, so that pizza can be delivered to more remote spots such as parks and beaches.

Customers can pre-pay their orders and select a location to get the pizza delivered, while also having the option of giving instructions to the driver if the destination is more remote. Domino’s will replay with texts updating their order status and arrival times.

The company is trying to shake up their delivery options to primarily compete with popular third party food delivery apps such as GrubHub and UberEats.

