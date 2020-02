D-Keine/iStock(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,190 points Thursday, or more than 4%, as economic uncertainty over the spread of the novel coronavirus continued to rattle markets.

The losses mark the worse week for U.S. stocks since the financial crash of 2008.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also both plunged by more than 4%.

