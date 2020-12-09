Dunkaroos cereal is officially heading to stores near you

General MillsBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Breakfast just got a lot more nostalgic thanks to Dunkaroos cereal.

Back in June, Dunkaroos, the ultimate treat for ‘90s kids from General Mills, made its highly anticipated return to shelves.

Originally debuted in 1992, the graham cookies came in five different shapes and flavors, along with an assortment of frosting to dunk to your heart’s desire. Dunkaroos became a lunchbox and after-school staple for an entire generation.

Now, the iconic snack is evolving for the breakfast table.

General Mills announced the launch of 16 new cereals Tuesday, including one based on Dunkaroos.

“Packed with nostalgia in every spoonful, this cereal brings vanilla frosting flavored-cookie cereal together with sweet and crunchy rainbow sprinkles,” General Mills wrote in a press release.

The back of the box will feature a “Then vs. Now” image gallery and a quiz of ’90s slang.

The cereal will be available this winter at grocery retailers nationwide.

