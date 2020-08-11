Eloquii debuts clothing rental service for sizes 14 and up: Here's what to know

iStock/RawpixelBY: JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES

(NEW YORK) — Clothing rental services continue to be a hot topic even through these unprecedented times, and that’s part of the reason plus-size retailer Eloquii has decided to come to the forefront with something many people are already excited about.

On Tuesday, the company announced Eloquii Unlimited, a rental service that will give women above size 14 limitless options and a rotating wardrobe of clothes to wear.

This new offering will include a huge assortment of stylish dresses, tops, bottoms and outerwear. There’s also a variety of textures and prints that can be worn for work or play.

Fresh new styles will also be added two times weekly.

After surveying 1,000 women who are sizes 14-28, Eloquii found that 80% of them agreed a clothing rental subscription service could be the solution to them finding the right sizes for looks they like. Over 40% of the women surveyed said that it’s still important for them to avoid wearing the same outfit too many times.

These insights, coupled with the void for plus sizes within rental clothing services, helped the fashion label decide to take the leap into a space where there is apparent need.

How Eloquii Unlimited rental service works:

Eloquii Unlimited shoppers can subscribe for $79 a month to get access to boxes containing four pieces of clothing.

The subscription boxes allow for unlimited box swaps throughout the month which means boxes of clothing can be kept by customers for as long as they would like to keep them. Or, they can be sent back in a pre-paid postage box.

Once your Unlimited box is returned, you have access to select new options for your next box delivery — all at one flat fee.

ABC News Medical Unit has confirmed that it’s still unclear how long viruses can live on clothing, but it is a fact that viruses can stay on shipping materials such as cardboard for up to 24 hours.

However, if you are wondering if it’s safe to rent clothing amid COVID-19 from retailers such as Eloquii, the brand has stated that extensive health procedures will be done to ensure the clothing is properly sanitized and exceeds the CDC’s recommendations.

In addition to the good news surrounding Eloquii Unlimited’s new rental service, the brand is offering a free month for a limited time.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.