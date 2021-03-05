Employers add 379,000 jobs last month, pushing unemployment rate to 6.2%

ablokhin/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 379,000 jobs last month, pushing the unemployment rate for February down by a fraction of a percentage point to 6.2%, the Department of Labor said Friday.

Friday’s jobs report highlights how the pace of the labor market’s recovery remains hampered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pre-pandemic unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5%.

