“Epic Universe”: new theme park coming to Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort (ORLANDO, Fla.) — Theme park lovers, brace yourselves. There’s a whole new park opening at Universal Orlando Resort.

Here is everything we know so far:

It’s called Universal’s Epic Universe and referred to as “Epic Universe” for short.

It will be the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando resort. The others are Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

The new theme park will feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more.

It will employ an additional 14,000 people.

The company calls it the “most immersive and innovative theme park we’ve ever created.”

The opening date and attraction details are not being released yet.

Universal’s Epic Universe is just a few miles from the existing resort, located within a 750 acre site.

