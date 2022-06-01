EU crackdown on Russian oil pushes gas price to new highs

Michael Godek/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The crackdown on Russian oil is helping push gas prices in the U.S. to record highs.

For the first time ever, seven states — Alaska, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — have gas prices averaging over $5 a gallon.

Nationally, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas now stands at $4.67.

As much of the world tries to put pressure on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, experts believe gas prices will continue to soar.

The U.S. has already banned Russian oil imports and now, the European Union is saying that it will also embargo the vast majority of oil imports from Russia.

