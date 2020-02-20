Europe's all-inclusive ski resorts coming to North America

wojciech_gajda/iStock(NEW YORK) — There’s something about planning a ski vacation with small children that gives most parents pause.

Is it the expense? Is it the schlepping of gear? Is it the finding a restaurant that won’t break the bank but will have food for everyone to enjoy — even the kids?

Yes, yes and yes.

Turns out, Europeans have had skiing with kids figured out for some time. All-inclusive ski resorts are as well-known to them as all-inclusive beach resorts are to Americans.

Club Med, which most Americans regard as synonymous with beach vacations, has 17 resorts in the French, Italian and Swiss Alps and dominates the all-inclusive ski market in Europe.

In December 2021, Club Med will open its first ski resort in North America. Instead of heading to Europe, American skiers looking for the all-inclusive experience can head to Canada, where the Club Med Québec Charlevoix resort will open in the province of Québec.



So what does all-inclusive mean for skiing?

Like a beach vacation, all-inclusive skiing includes meals, most alcohol, accommodations and activities. The experience does not include spa treatments. Kids’ clubs are included, and the club includes ski lessons for kids ages 4 and up. There is also a place for the little ones who are too young to ski. Lift tickets, ski and snowboard lessons tailored to all levels and ages with English-speaking instructors and après-ski activities are also included.

Club Med’s all-inclusive ski prices in the Alps and Canada range from about $200 to $350 per adult, per night, depending on the resort. Kids are at a discounted per night price. Rates also depend on room type, a view of the mountain will cost more, as will a larger room.



How do those prices compare to a traditional, a la carte ski vacation?

A report from Skift Travel Media estimated an all-inclusive ski vacation in the Alps would cost about $3,000 less per couple than a ski vacation in Aspen (keeping in mind Aspen is among the most expensive ski resorts in America).

Of course, if you want to travel to one of the Alpine Club Meds, there is the flight cost to consider.

Still, the ease of the all-inclusive ski vacation is appealing. Do the math, factor in the time it takes to travel to your preferred resort and go from there. And if you’re in driving distance from Québec, holding out till 2021 might be just the (lift) ticket.

