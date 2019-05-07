Everyone's celebrating the royal baby — even Dairy Queen

Bhubeth Bhajanavorakul/iStock(NEW YORK) — Everyone is celebrating the arrival of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal baby boy — including the Queen of Dairy.

“To celebrate the birth of the newest addition to the British monarchy, the DQ brand has temporarily nicknamed its popular Mini Royal Blizzard Treat the ‘Royal Baby Blizzard Treat,’ and is giving fans a sweet way to celebrate with a returning favorite,” Dairy Queen announced in a press release.

The ice cream and fast food chain has two frozen confections that have been dubbed “royal” — The Royal Reese’s Brownie Blizzard with a peanut butter center and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard with a strawberry-filled center.

The nickname came as a celebration for the royal news and, according to a spokeswoman, will run through the month of May. “There is no signage in-store or online but employees have been informed of the temporary change,” DQ told ABC News.

The baby, who was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. local time and weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz, has yet to have his name announced.

We’ll just have to wait and see if DQ churns something out when the royal family makes a name official.

