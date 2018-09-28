Facebook says it has found security 'issue'

(NEW YORK) — Facebook said on Friday it has found a security “issue” affecting almost 50 million accounts.

“Attackers exploited a vulnerability in Facebook’s code that impacted ‘View As,’ a feature that lets people see what their own profile looks like to someone else. This allowed them to steal Facebook access tokens which they could then use to take over people’s accounts. Access tokens are the equivalent of digital keys that keep people logged in to Facebook so they don’t need to re-enter their password every time they use the app,” Facebook’s vice president of product management Guy Rosen wrote in an emailed statement.

“We’ve fixed the vulnerability and informed law enforcement,” Rosen said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

